Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.