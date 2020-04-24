Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $19.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

