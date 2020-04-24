13,805 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $2,687,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 65,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 305,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

