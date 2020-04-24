Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $36,315.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00.
  • On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $40,260.00.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,793,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

