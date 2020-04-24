Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 20,880 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 152.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

