Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,566 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

