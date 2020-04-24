Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SCHF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

