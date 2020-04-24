Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by BMT Investment Advisors

BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.5% of BMT Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

BDX stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.46. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

