Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

GIS stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

