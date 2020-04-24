Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,710 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $166.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

