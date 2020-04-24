Billeaud Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.4% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

