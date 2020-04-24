AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

