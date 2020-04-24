Billeaud Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

