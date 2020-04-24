Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.