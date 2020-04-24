Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $241.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its 200 day moving average is $242.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

