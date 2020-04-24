Billeaud Capital Management LLC Sells 9,728 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $139.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

