Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after buying an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

