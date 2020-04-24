Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.