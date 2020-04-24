Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

