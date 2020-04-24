Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,332 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

