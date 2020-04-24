ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $61.21 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.