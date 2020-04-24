SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.