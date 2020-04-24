FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.