Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $248.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.63.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

