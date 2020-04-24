Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $205.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

