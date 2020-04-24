Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 117,761 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $305.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

