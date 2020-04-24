Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $182.48 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $198.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

