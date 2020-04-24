Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

