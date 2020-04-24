Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $945,000 Holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Jernigan Capital worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $116,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

