Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 816.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.23, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

