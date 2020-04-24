Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $263.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

