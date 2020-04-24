Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 306.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

