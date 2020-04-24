7,425 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

