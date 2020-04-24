Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,340 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $175.55 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

