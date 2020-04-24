Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

KMB stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.