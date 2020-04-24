Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

KMB stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,340 Autodesk, Inc.
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,340 Autodesk, Inc.
Kimberly Clark Corp Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Kimberly Clark Corp Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report