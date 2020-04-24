Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

