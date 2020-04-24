Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

CTSH stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.