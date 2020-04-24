Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $147.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,074 shares of company stock worth $5,560,319. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

