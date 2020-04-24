The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,163 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 17.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

