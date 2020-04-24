Cedar Capital LLC Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,739,000 after buying an additional 87,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,365,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $258.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

