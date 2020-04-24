Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 6,673 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

