Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $44.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

