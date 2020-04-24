Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

