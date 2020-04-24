Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $40,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

