Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $33.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

