Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,381 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $335.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.15. The company has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

