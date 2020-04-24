Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

