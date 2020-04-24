Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,177 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.