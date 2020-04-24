CarMax, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarMax by 13.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 742,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in CarMax by 11.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 965,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 95,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

