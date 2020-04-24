Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

TSLA opened at $705.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.